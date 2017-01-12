Ban returns to S. Korea after hinting at presidency run

Retired U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon returned to South Korea Thursday as momentum builds around his possible run in elections to succeed impeached President Park Geun-Hye.



Ban's return comes at a time of national uncertainty with tens of thousands of people marching in weekly protests demanding the permanent removal of scandal-hit Park, who was impeached by parliament last month over a corruption scandal.



It remains unclear whether Ban will join Park's ruling Saenuri Party or the emerging conservative party.

