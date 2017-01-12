Protracted EU-Canada trade deal clears further hurdles in Europe

A planned EU-Canada free trade deal received backing from a committee of the European Parliament and Germany's top court Thursday, increasing its chances of entering force later this year.



The parliament's environment, public health and food safety committee voted 40 to 24 for a motion saying the 751-seat parliament should back the deal.



Even after the European Parliament vote, CETA would only enter force provisionally, most likely in the form of import tariff removal, as it also needs approval from the parliaments of the EU's 28 member states and Belgium's regions.



Supporters say CETA will increase Canadian-EU trade by 20 percent and boost the EU economy by 12 billion euros ($12.8 billion) a year and Canada's by C$12 billion ($9.2 billion)

...