Rains, snow to ease in U.S. West as waterways begin to recede

Heavy rain and snow will begin to ease Thursday in the U.S. West, where swollen rivers are expected to recede, forecasters said, after flooding that has forced thousands to evacuate in recent days.



A foot of snow (30 cm) and possible rain showers were expected during the day in parts of the region before tapering off by Friday, the National Weather Service said.



The river at Guerneville peaked at 37.8 feet early Wednesday evening, nearly 6 feet above flood stage, before it began to recede.



Ski resorts and roads in the Sierra Nevada mountains also remained closed Thursday after more than 10 feet of snow fell in parts of the area over the last week, according to the National Weather Service.

...