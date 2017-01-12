UK should go ahead with world's first tidal lagoon project: review

Britain should go ahead with plans to build what would be the world's first tidal lagoon renewable power project, a government commissioned review said Thursday.



Tidal Lagoon Power has proposed starting building the 1.3 billion pound ($1.59 billion) project in South Wales in 2018 .



Hendry said that as tidal projects were expected to last around 120 years, it was difficult to compare their cost with other sources of power generation such as nuclear plants, which typically last around 45 years.



However, he said the average cost per household of a small project such as Swansea Bay would be around 31 pence (38 cents) per year per household over the first 30 years compared with 24 pence per household for nuclear.

