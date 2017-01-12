Germany to return new asylum seekers to Greece from March

Germany will begin returning asylum seekers to Greece from mid-March, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP Thursday, essentially lifting a five-year suspension on such transfers because of poor conditions there.



A German interior ministry spokesman told AFP that Germany would reinstate the Dublin rule in two months' time and return newly arrived asylum seekers to their first EU port of call.



The EU recommended on Dec. 8 that member states resume sending asylum seekers back to Greece from March next year, after such transfers were halted since 2011 .



Germany's 2015 decision to open its doors to Syrian refugees, and to effectively suspend Dublin rules for them, brought 890,000 asylum seekers in that year alone.

