Police race against time after Kardashian heist arrests

French police raced against detention-time limits Thursday to glean information from people arrested over the gunpoint hold-up of Kim Kardashian, among them underworld figures said to be known by nicknames worthy of Hollywood hoodlums.



Earlier this week, police and judicial sources said the 17 rounded up by police in the Paris region, Rouen and near the southern hill town of Grasse included known underworld figures.



In the Kardashian case, that gives police until Friday morning to decide whether to release those who remain in custody or decide they have enough information to justify formal investigation.

