London Mayor Khan: Britain heading for "muddled Brexit"

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will say Thursday that urgent action is needed to prevent Britain slipping towards a "muddled Brexit", arguing that the capital needs more control over its economic policy to cope with leaving the European Union.



Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, was elected to the influential position of mayor last May on a promise to stand up for the city's businesses.



Khan will also restate his case for London to have more control over its economy policy. He will promise to compile his own industrial strategy for London to feed into the government's plan to reshape the British economy.

