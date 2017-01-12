NATO chief says outside attempts to influence elections 'unacceptable'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that outside attempts to manipulate national elections cannot be tolerated, amid uproar over claims Russian interference helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.



He recalled that NATO leaders at their Warsaw summit in July had made cyber security an "operational domain," putting it on a par with its responsibility to provide traditional military capabilities on land, sea and in the air.



They also endorsed plans for a special response unit to help any ally under threat for a cyber attack against both military, and increasingly today, civilian infrastructure which is so dependent on computer networks.

...