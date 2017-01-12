US troops arriving in Poland draw Russian ire

U.S. troops and tanks began arriving in Poland Thursday, part of one of the largest deployments of U.S. forces in Europe since the Cold War that will eventually involve more than 3,000 soldiers.



A contingent of U.S. troops entered Poland at the Olszyna border crossing with Germany Thursday.



Heavy equipment, including 87 Abrams tanks and over 500 personnel carriers including military-equipped Humvees were to follow.



Last summer, NATO leaders also endorsed plans to rotate troops into Poland and the three Baltic states to reassure them they would not be left in the lurch if Russia was tempted to repeat its 2014 Ukraine intervention.

...