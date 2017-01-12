French Socialists begin primary debates as woes mount

France's ruling Socialist party hold their first televised debate Thursday seeking a presidential candidate who can save the party's blushes in an election race currently being led by the right.



As seven candidates including former prime minister Manuel Valls prepare to do battle, a new poll published Thursday showed the Socialists could face a rout in the vote.



Valls, who served under outgoing President Francois Hollande until December, is seen as the Socialist frontrunner but is forecast to garner just 11 percent of votes if picked to represent the party in government since 2012 .



Importantly for the Socialist candidate, the polls shows centrist independent Emmanuel Macron -- Hollande's reformist former economy minister -- chasing hard in third position with around 16-20 percent.

...