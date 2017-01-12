French court bails arrested former Kosovo PM

A French court Thursday ordered the release on bail of former prime minister of Kosovo and rebel leader Ramush Haradinaj, who was arrested in early January on suspicion of war crimes.



The 48-year-old intends now to try to overturn the arrest warrant issued by international police body Interpol at the request of Serbia and fight his extradition to Belgrade.



He must surrender his passport as part of the bail deal and will have to attend future court hearings which will examine the extradition request, the French court ruled.



Haradinaj became prime minister of Kosovo in 2004 but stepped down after just over three months to face 37 charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

