Russia, Iran likely focus at hearing on Trump pick for defense chief

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon is expected to field tough questions about civilian control of the military as well as future U.S. policy toward Russia and Iran during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.



James Mattis, who retired as a four-star Marine general in 2013, is technically ineligible for the job since he has not been a civilian for at least seven years.



That means Congress would need to grant him a waiver, something it has not done since 1950, but appears inclined to do now.



In his opening statement, Mattis will make the case that he can lead the military as a civilian, even after a 44-year military career.



Mattis, 66, is believed to advocate a stronger line against Moscow than the one Trump outlined during his election campaign and has argued persuasively in private talks with Trump against the use of waterboarding, which simulates drowning, as an interrogation tactic.

...