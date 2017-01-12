French troops in Mali arrest I.Coast attack suspect

French troops deployed in Mali have arrested a key suspect in a deadly beach attack in Ivory Coast that left 19 people dead last year, Malian security sources said Thursday.



The French military confirmed its troops had carried out an arrest Monday.



On March 13 last year, three assailants armed with grenades and assault rifles stormed three hotels in Grand Bassam, a beachside resort popular with foreigners 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Abidjan.



French military spokesman Patrik Steiger confirmed the arrest.



Ivory Coast's interior ministry also confirmed the arrest in a statement, adding that its forces had worked with Mali and France to help secure the detention.

...