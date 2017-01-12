Europe urged to expand pesticide ban for bees' sake

Europe should expand a ban on bee-harming pesticides, environmental lobby group Greenpeace said Thursday, as it released a report warning of widespread risks to agriculture and the environment.



A global review last November said about 1.4 billion jobs and three-quarters of all crops depend on pollinators, mainly bees.



There are some 20,000 species of bees responsible for fertilizing more than 90 percent of the world's 107 major crops.



Last year, the United Nations said 40 percent of invertebrate pollinators -- particularly bees and butterflies -- risk global extinction.



The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) declared in 2013 that neonicotinoid pesticides posed an "unacceptable risk" to bees, followed by a temporary European moratorium.

...