Pakistan court stays execution of mentally ill man

A Pakistani court Thursday stayed the execution of a schizophrenic man, his lawyers said, days before he was set to face the gallows.



According the JPP, the judge Shahid Hameed Dar said it would be "unjust" to proceed on Hayat's case without waiting for the Supreme Court's decision in Imdad Ali's case, another mentally-ill man, who was given a last-minute reprieve from execution by the high court in October.



JPP spokesman Waseem Waheed hailed the reprieve, but urged the Supreme Court to set standards for mentally ill prisoners.

