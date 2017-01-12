16 bodies found after Boko Haram attack on soldiers: military

The bodies of 16 soldiers have been recovered in northeast Nigeria, nearly three months after an attack on a coalition force claimed by Boko Haram Islamists, the military has said.



Local community leaders in the border area confirmed the attack at the time, saying the soldiers were caught unawares and suffered "huge casualties", without specifying how many.



On Wednesday, Nigerian Army Major General Leo Irabor said the missing troops were found by soldiers and vigilantes on Jan. 5 after clearing villages between Damasak and Gashagar.

...