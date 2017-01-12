New UN chief heads crunch Cyprus talks

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres led a crunch conference Thursday aimed at ending decades of division in Cyprus, billed as the "very last chance" to solve one of the world's longest-running political crises.



Thursday's multi-party talks follow three days of negotiations between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci aiming to forge a united, two-zone federation.



On Tuesday the two sides tackled the island's relations with the European Union, with the U.N. seeking to create a unified nation that would be a full EU member.



While Cyprus has been an EU member state since 2004, Anastasiades's internationally recognized government exercises no control over the northern Turkish-ruled part of the island, and EU legislation is suspended there until a settlement is reached.

...