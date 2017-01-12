Trump taps Giuliani as cyber security guru

Donald Trump on Thursday tapped former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to advise his incoming administration on cyber security following outcry over Russian hackers' apparent attempt to meddle in the election.



Giuliani, 72, dubbed America's mayor for his leadership in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, said last month he had taken himself out of the running for a cabinet job after coming under scrutiny in the US media over business dealings that could post conflicts of interest.



Giuliani, a Trump surrogate during the campaign, runs an international security consulting firm and had been a candidate for secretary of state until he said last month that he had withdrawn his name.

...