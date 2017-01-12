Robots need 'kill switches', warn Euro MPs

To encourage EU action, Delvaux tabled a resolution at the European Parliament that also includes the need for an EU agency specialized in dealing with artificial intelligence.



Delvaux's resolution was easily passed by the European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Wednesday and now faces a plenary vote, probably in February.



Her report is a broad overview on how robots are creeping into the lives of humans and what the EU can do to stay in control.



The report recommends an EU agency for robotics to oversee all European regulation involving robots, like the bloc already has for food safety or aviation.



Most urgently, the report demands that the EU draw up a legal framework for driverless cars.

...