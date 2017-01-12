French far right leader Marine Le Pen seen at Trump Tower

Reuters identified the men with Le Pen as Louis Aliot, her partner and vice president of National Front; Ludovic De Danne, her international affairs adviser; and Italian businessman George Lombardi, a Trump friend who lives in Trump Tower.



Le Pen has sought to burnish her credentials with foreign appearances.



The group Human Rights Watch mentioned both Trump and Le Pen in a report warning that the rise of populist leaders threatens global human rights. It cited Trump's victory as well as Britain's move to leave the European Union, which was led by Nigel Farage, who has been praised by Trump.



Last summer Le Pen told a French magazine that if she were American, she would vote for Trump rather than Clinton.

