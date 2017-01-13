Senate allows Mattis to lead Pentagon

Retired Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, said the capital of Israel was Tel Aviv, just hours before he was overwhelmingly backed by the U.S. senate for the post.



Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon put Russia at the top of a list of threats to U.S. interests Thursday and told Congress that America must be ready to confront Moscow where necessary, even as he backed Trump's bid for better relations.



When asked by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to name the capital of Israel, Mattis said the capital was Tel Aviv because that is where the Israeli government is located.



Due to enter the White House in eight days, Trump Wednesday acknowledged that Russia likely hacked the Democratic National Committee and emails of top Democrats during the 2016 presidential election campaign, a conclusion reached by U.S. spy agencies.

...