Breakfast at Duterte's as Abe samples Philippine leader's simple style

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feasted on bean soup and rice cakes at the humble home of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Friday, and sampled the down-to-earth living of a volatile new friend who is shaking up the status quo in Asia.



While Japan's allies in the West ponder how to deal with the hot-headed new leader, Abe has formed a close bond with Duterte during the four times they have met.



He is the first head of state to visit Duterte and arrived Thursday offering a 1 trillion yen ($8.77 billion) aid and investment package aimed at boosting the flagging infrastructure of one of the world's fastest growing economies, in which Japan is a top investor, donor and trade partner.

