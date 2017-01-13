Trump pick could talk his way into war: Chinese media

Prospective U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson better watch his mouth, angry Chinese media said Friday, warning Donald Trump's nominee that his threats to block China in the South China Sea are fighting words.



It has previously called on Beijing to increase its nuclear arsenal after Donald Trump threatened to upend decades of U.S. policy on Taiwan by suggesting he could recognize the island, which China regards as an indisputable part of its sovereign territory.



The Global Times warned, that does not mean that the Trump administration should think Beijing has not heard his team's outspoken anti-China rhetoric.



The president-elect has filled his team with hardliners like Peter Navarro, the author of "Death by China", and has threatened to declare Beijing a currency manipulator and slap it with 45 percent tariffs.

