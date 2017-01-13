Trump's Indonesian business partner to attend inauguration

The Indonesian business partner of President-elect Donald Trump will be attending next week's inauguration and also plans business meetings with Trump family members, his spokesman said Friday.



MNC's corporate secretary Arya Sinulingga said that Tanoe and his wife were invited to the Jan. 20 inauguration and before that will have business meetings including with Trump's two oldest sons.



Tanoe's company plans to start building two resorts in Indonesia this year that Trump's business is associated with through management and licensing deals.

