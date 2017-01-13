Poland to Trump: improved Russia ties must not harm us

Poland Friday told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration that any improvement in Washington's ties with Moscow cannot come at the cost of harming Warsaw.



Tensions between Russia and the West have escalated over the past two years, triggered by Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its military campaign in Syria a year later.



Poland has long been wary of its Soviet-era master Russia.



Russia has long frowned upon Poland's drive to integrate itself with the West.

