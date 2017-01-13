New N. Dakota governor expects controversial pipeline to be built

Burgum built a successful software business before selling it to Microsoft Corp in 2001 .



Burgum told Reuters that approval of the pipeline appeared to be a foregone conclusion once Donald Trump moved into the White House.



David Archambault, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, has repeatedly asked protesters to leave the area and let the pipeline fight play out in courts.



Burgum said he agrees with Archambault and asked protesters to help clean up the camp before it threatens the environment itself.

