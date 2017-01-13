Nepal fails to deliver relief to quake survivors: rights group

Nearly two years since Nepal's devastating earthquakes, millions of survivors languish in makeshift shelters as the government has failed to deliver billions of dollars pledged in aid for rebuilding, a human rights group said Friday.



Almost 9,000 people died and more than half a million homes were destroyed when the 7.8- and 7.3-magnitude earthquakes rocked the impoverished Himalayan nation in April and May 2015 .



Almost two years on, many of the estimated 8 million people affected continue to live in tarpaulin and bamboo tents due to delays in the government disbursing funds for them to rebuild their homes.



The country has had three new governments since the disaster.



While more than 60,000 houses have been reconstructed, the government says more than 150,000 families have yet to receive any of the funds pledged for rebuilding.

...