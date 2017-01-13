Gambia opposition assures Jammeh of honourable exit, privileges

The party of Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow has said President Yahya Jammeh would be honored as a former head of state if he stepped down and suggested he might not face trial for alleged crimes during his 22 years in power.



Jammeh's mandate runs out on Jan. 18, after which Barrow plans to be sworn in.



In an apparent bid to ease increasing tensions in Gambia by persuading Jammeh to step aside, a senior member of Barrow's coalition, Mai Ahmad Fatty, said Jammeh would be entitled to the usual benefits afforded past heads of state, including an office of his choosing, bodyguards and luxury vehicles.

...