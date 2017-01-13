Cyprus president foresees "radical" reform of island's security

Talks on reunifying Cyprus should produce a "radical" change in the island's security situation, which is currently guaranteed by Greece, Turkey and Britain, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades told a news conference in Geneva Friday.



Turkey's participation in the talks showed it was prepared to cooperate, he added.



The technical talks on security, which begin on Jan. 18, are expected to run in parallel with negotiations to tie up unresolved issues in other areas of the talks, the United Nations said in a statement late Thursday.

