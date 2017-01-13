Power upgrade spacewalk begins for French, US astronauts

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet floated into space on his first-ever spacewalk Friday, on a mission to help upgrade the power system outside the International Space Station with new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries.



Wearing a white spacesuit with the French flag emblazoned on one shoulder, Pesquet and American astronaut Shane Kimbrough switched on their spacesuits' internal battery power to mark the official start of the spacewalk at 6:22 am (1122 GMT), more than a half hour earlier than scheduled.



The work was begun earlier this month during a spacewalk by Kimbrough and American astronaut Peggy Whitson.



Pesquet, 38, is the fourth French astronaut to perform a spacewalk.



Parmitano went on two spacewalks during his six-month mission in 2013 .

