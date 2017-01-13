Spain: 2 arrested for suspected links to ISIS

Spanish police on Friday arrested two people for suspected links to ISIS, the Interior Ministry said.



In a separate operation, the ministry said police seized 8,000 guns and rifles Thursday and arrested five Spaniards suspected of buying disused weapons to recondition them and put them on the black market for international extremist and organized crime groups.



The ministry said that the two people arrested Friday in Spain's North African enclave city of Ceuta had undergone a long process of radicalization and formed part of a group that was advancing toward carrying out terror activities.

