Winter storm batters Europe, killing two

A powerful winter storm battered Europe Friday, killing one woman and leaving 330,000 homes without power in France as flights and train services were cancelled and coastal areas put on flood alert.



Eurostar cancelled two trains between London and Paris, while 180 passengers were forced to spend a chilly night on a high-speed Thalys train from Brussels to the French capital that finally arrived 10 hours late.



Winds of up to 146 km an hour (90 mph) hit France's Channel port of Dieppe overnight, while parts of Germany were bracing for up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snow Friday, according to German weather officials.



Since the end of last week, a winter cold snap across Europe has killed more than 60 people, with homeless people and migrants stranded in countries like Greece and Serbia most at risk.

