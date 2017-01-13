Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ex-premier

The Serbian government demanded the "urgent and immediate" extradition of Ramush Haradinaj, who was detained last week in France on a Serbian arrest warrant.



Marko Djuric, head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, said that Serbia would retaliate not only against France, but all the countries that have been ignoring Serbian extradition requests.



France and most European countries recognized Kosovo's independence after it seceded from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia and its Slavic ally Russia did not.

