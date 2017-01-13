Trump betting on EU breakup would be 'sheer folly': envoy

The Donald Trump administration would be committing "sheer folly" if it supports the European Union's breakup as it seems to be doing, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to the EU warned Friday.



Anthony Gardner, who is leaving his Brussels post after three years, said Trump's transition team had been asking EU officials which countries will follow Britain in voting to leave the 28-nation bloc.



Gardner also hoped Trump, who has been seen as cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, would stay tough on the U.S.-EU sanctions imposed on Moscow since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

