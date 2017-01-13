One dead in Boko Haram blasts in Nigeria: state govt

At least one person was killed and three others injured when three explosions ripped through a town in northeastern Nigeria, the state government said Friday, blaming Boko Haram.



Sajo said the government "strongly" believed Boko Haram fighters who were ousted from camps in the nearby Sambisa Forest were behind the explosions.



Boko Haram fighters are also known to have been holed out near Madagali in the Mandara mountains, which separate northeast Nigeria and Cameroon.



Suicide attacks, particularly by young women and girls, have been a regular feature of the conflict since mid-2014, even when Boko Haram held swathes of territory in the northeast.

