Cyprus coffee shop provides common ground for peace

Between two checkpoints in Europe's last divided capital a coffee shop provides a venue for Greek and Turkish Cypriots to overcome their differences and dream of a shared future.



The venue's location in no man's land makes it accessible to Cypriots from both sides, says the 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot.



Nine years later, Turkish Cypriot leaders declared a breakaway state in the north that is only recognized by Ankara.



As Cypriot leaders press peace talks this week in Geneva towards reunifying the island, Home for Cooperation is a concrete example of both communities coming together, says its manager Lefkia Heracleous.



When the center opened, its teachers only had a few students, says Heracleous, but now they offer five classes of Turkish and three of Greek a week.



For more than a decade, Peace Players has coached Greek and Turkish Cypriots aged 12 to 20 in the art of dribbling.

