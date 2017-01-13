AP Source: Trump aide in frequent contact with Russia envoy

The Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia's ambassador to the United States, including on the day President Barack Obama hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for election-related hacking, a senior U.S. official said Friday.



One day after Obama announced the sanctions and expelled dozens of Russian officials from the U.S., Russian President Vladimir Putin said he did not plan to retaliate.



Trump has repeatedly called for improving U.S. relations with Russia, which deteriorated under the Obama administration.



It's unclear how U.S. officials became aware of the contacts between Flynn and Kislyak, who has served as Russia's envoy to the U.S. since 2008 .

...