German AfD leader distances himself from right-wing European meeting

Divisions appeared in the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Friday over a planned meeting of European right-wing populist parties next week, from which several leading German media have been barred.



AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen distanced himself from the Jan. 21 meeting being planned by the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European Parliament. The AfD's other leader, Frauke Petry, still plans to attend the event in the western German city of Koblenz.

...