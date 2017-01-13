Spanish court reopens probe into drowning of 15 migrants

An appeals court in Ceuta said it had admitted an appeal against the closure of the investigation filed by three human rights groups and several migrants, in a ruling issued Thursday which was obtained by AFP.



Some 250 migrants tried early on Feb. 6, 2014 to swim to Ceuta, one of two Spanish territories surrounded by Morocco and the Mediterranean Sea.



Rights groups said the rubber bullets pierced the life jackets used by the migrants, many of whom did not know how to swim, and demanded an investigation.



Only about 20 migrants managed to enter Ceuta, which sits across main and they were immediately returned to Morocco.

