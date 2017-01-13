Legal action in Ireland on possibility of Brexit U-turn

A British lawyer launched legal action in Ireland on Friday in a bid to force the European Court of Justice to rule on whether or not Britain can reverse Brexit even after starting negotiations with Brussels.



Jolyon Maugham said he was seeking clarity from the ECJ on whether the U.K. could reverse Article 50 in future if a government were to decide that leaving would not, after all, be in its best interests.



Maugham said he was confident the court would agree to hear the case later this month.



He argued that if the ECJ refuses to rule in favour of a possible reversal, Britain would be forced to accept whatever deal the EU foists upon it.

...