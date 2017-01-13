US immigrant groups to rally against Trump's planned crackdown

U.S. immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations at dozens of rallies across the country this weekend in what they are calling a "first salvo" against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration.



Union leaders and young immigrants are organizing more than 50 protests and cultural events from Philadelphia to Phoenix on Saturday with an aim toward highlighting the power of the immigrant rights movement. Immigrants living in the country illegally also hope the events will make it clear to the incoming administration that they don't plan to leave the country despite Trump's calls for a border wall, tougher immigration enforcement and mass deportations.



Instead of protests, a coalition of immigration groups in Phoenix will have a news conference and information clinic where young immigrants will deliver personal testimony about how Obama's program changed their lives. A separate event includes a panel with immigration attorneys and experts on how to prepare for changes under Trump.

...