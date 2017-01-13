Africa, France battling same threat, Hollande says in Mali

French President Francois Hollande said Friday that those battling militants in Africa and the Middle East were like France part of "the same fight" against extremism.



Hollande spoke ahead of a summit with African leaders in Mali with the fight against extremists, the struggle to improve governance and the migrant crisis high on the agenda.



Mali had called on France four years ago to help force jihadist fighters out of key northern cities. To this day, 4,000 French troops remain in the country and across the Sahel region.



Ministers from at least 30 nations met in Mali's capital Bamako Friday in advance of the arrival of heads of state to the Africa-France summit on Saturday.



In a bid to help crush the militant threat, France has trained more than 20,000 African soldiers every year since 2013, according to a French diplomatic source.

...