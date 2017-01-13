Takata agrees to guilty plea, will pay $1B for hiding defect

Takata Corp. has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for a years-long scheme to conceal a deadly defect in its automotive air bag inflators.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit announced the plea deal on Friday, the same day it unsealed a six-count grand jury indictment against three former Takata executives who are accused of executing the scheme by falsifying and altering test reports that showed the inflators could rupture.



Takata is expected to be sold to another auto supplier or investor sometime this year.



All three executives who were charged are now in Japan and were suspended by Takata last year.

...