Trump says he may scrap Russia sanctions

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted that he may lift sanctions on Russia and won't stand by the "One China" policy unless Beijing improves its currency and trade practices.



Trump, who sees an opportunity to cooperate with Moscow in fighting extremist groups like ISIS, has expressed admiration for Putin, and only reluctantly accepted U.S. intelligence's conclusion that Russian hackers acting on Putin's authority interfered in the U.S. elections.



Trump has already irked China by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen after he won the election, upending decades of diplomatic precedent in which the White House has foregone direct communication with the island's leader.

