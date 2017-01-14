Trudeau says the Canadian oil sands needs to be 'phased out'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked anger in the oil-rich province of Alberta Friday for saying Canada needs to phase out the oil sands.



Trudeau told a town-hall meeting in Peterborough, Ontario that they can't shut down the oil sands tomorrow but they need to phase it out eventually.



Premier Rachel Notley said the oil sands are not going anywhere any time soon.



Kenney said Alberta won't let Trudeau do to Alberta what Trudeau's father, late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, did to Alberta.

