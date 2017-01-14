SpaceX poised to launch for first time since Sept blast

SpaceX is poised to blast off a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday, marking its first return to flight since a costly and complicated launchpad explosion in September.



The incidents cost SpaceX dearly, possibly pushing the privately owned company into the red, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.



Three weeks after last September's accident, the company removed a long-standing phrase from its website saying it was "profitable and cash-flow positive".



Founded in 2002, SpaceX logged 18 successful launches of the Falcon 9 before the 2015 accident.

