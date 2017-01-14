US Senate intel panel plans probe into Russia spying

U.S. senators have launched a probe into Russian spying, saying intelligence reports of Moscow's interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to American political parties "raise profound concerns".



U.S. intelligence agencies allege that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a covert effort to interfere in the election to boost Trump and harm his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.



An unproven dossier compiled by a former British MI6 intelligence agent also alleged close ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government, and said Moscow had lurid video of Trump with prostitutes while in Russia.



Trump, who will take office in one week, has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Moscow aided in his election victory.



In light of the hacking allegations, Trump's close ties with Russia, and especially President Vladimir Putin, have come under growing scrutiny.



Trump, who sees an opportunity to cooperate with Moscow in fighting militant groups like ISIS, has expressed admiration for Putin, and only reluctantly accepted U.S. intelligence's conclusion that Russian hackers acting on Putin's authority interfered in the U.S. elections.

