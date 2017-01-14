Bangladesh arrests another plotter behind cafe siege

Bangladesh police Saturday said they have arrested an Islamist extremist accused of being one of the "masterminds" of last year's deadly siege at a Dhaka cafe where 22 hostages were killed.



Alam, 32, was present with Chowdhury at a Dhaka hideout where they planned and organised the cafe attack, Hossain added.



The country's security forces launched a deadly crackdown against Islamist extremists following the attack, which badly undermined Bangladesh's reputation as a relatively moderate Muslim nation.



Since the siege, security forces have killed around 50 Islamist extremists, including most of the alleged leaders of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh.



While many of those attacks have been claimed by ISIS or Al-Qaeda, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's secular government has blamed local militants, denying that international militants have gained a foothold in Bangladesh.

