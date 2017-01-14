Chicago pledges improvements after scathing police report

CHICAGO: Chicago officials are pledging to revamp the city Police Department following a scathing federal report, but a change in presidential administrations could spell uncertainty for the critical next step in the process: negotiating a court-enforceable improvement plan with the Justice Department.



The Justice Department began investigating the police force in December 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing a white officer shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was hit 16 times as he held a small folded knife while walking away from police.



The Justice Department has opened 25 investigations in the last eight years, including into police in Cleveland, Albuquerque and Ferguson, Missouri.



Chicago has spent more than half a billion dollars to settle claims of police misconduct since 2004, but police did not conduct disciplinary investigations in half of those cases, the report says. Of 409 police shootings that happened over a five-year period, police found only two were unjustified.



The head of Chicago's police union said the Justice Department hurried the investigation to release its findings before Trump takes office.

...