Toxic chemicals detected at Tokyo's new fish market site

High levels of toxic chemicals were found in groundwater tests at a new facility scheduled to replace Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market – the world's largest – clouding the costly relocation plan, news reports said Saturday.



The megacity's new governor, Yuriko Koike, has said she would postpone the move originally set for November last year, as she awaits final groundwater testing results at the new site, a former gas plant.



Koike, however, has not said if she would consider scrapping the relocation altogether if the test results are bad.



She has also questioned the 588 billion yen in relocation costs – more than one-third higher than earlier estimates – to put the market on a site several kilometers away and build a modern facility about 40 percent larger with state-of-the-art refrigeration.

